Paris' eco-friendly, low carbon emissions Olympic Village welcomes individual AC units to defeat the whole purpose of its design.

The Olympics are a show, and if people want to watch some sports, the show should be as good as possible. As training for the environment one is expected to perform in isn't a part of the requirement, and our National champions can not face off without cooled-by-AC-spaces within which to rest, the problem seems to be one of failed design priorities.

The Paris Olympic village, which was designed without air conditioning to reduce carbon emissions, will be fitted with 2,500 temporary cooling units when athletes arrive later this month, organizers said on Tuesday.

The complex in a northern suburb of Paris was built as a showcase of environmentally friendly technology and has a geothermal cooling system that uses cool water pumped from deep beneath the ground.

But the lack of air-conditioning has long worried some national Olympic teams, whose athletes are concerned about missing sleep, particularly given the summer heat waves suffered by Paris in recent years.

Organizers devised a compromise that enabled teams to order portable air-conditioning units at their own expense, which can be installed for the duration of the July 26-August 11 Olympics.