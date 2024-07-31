Rudy Giuliani forced to sell NYC and Florida homes to pay election workers he defamed

Rudy Giuliani's desperate efforts to avoid paying damages to the two election workers he repeatedly defamed on national television appear to have come to an end. Today the disbarred lawyer, who lost his fortune and legacy doing dirty work for a psychopathic criminal fraudster and adjudicated rapist, agreed to sell his properties in New York City and Florida to settle the defamation suit.

In December 2023, the court awarded Giuliani's victims $148 million in damages. Giuliani tried to file for bankruptcy to avoid paying, but U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane dismissed the filing, calling him a "recalcitrant debtor" and that Giuliani had been trying to hide his assets.

From Raw Story:

"What little we know about the Debtor's financial situation makes his stance here more troubling," Lane wrote. "Even assuming that the Debtor does not have the funds on hand to immediately pay these bankruptcy expenses, he certainly has considerable assets upon which he can draw to pay such expenses." Giuliani finally "agreed to never again accuse either Freeman or Moss of engaging in any wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 election," attorneys for the two women said this week.

If Donald Trump is the multibillionaire he claims to be, he could make his loyal pal whole with the push of a button. The chances of that happening are as likely as Giuliani being able to keep his mouth shut about the election workers he defamed.