The Rock disappoints the US Army

An ill-conceived marketing deal between the US Army and Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson's United Football League has gone sour.

Not learning from other recent marketing programs to drive Armed Services recruitment with sports sponsorships failure, the Army entered into an eleven-million-dollar deal with UFL. The deal involved The Rock making five social media posts promoting the Army, but he only made two. The Army calculates the deal cost them thirty-eight recruitments and would like six million back. At these kinds of recruitment numbers, I think Army marketing needs some basic training.