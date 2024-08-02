Oops! Crybaby Rittenhouse does instant about-face after snubbing Donald Trump

Welp, looks like someone got a spanking today.

Last night, Kyle Rittenhouse snuck on a pair of big-boy pants and sassed his MAGA cult leader, saying in a video that he wouldn't be voting for Donald Trump, but would instead cast a write-in vote for Sen. Ron Paul. He cited Trump's "bad" direction on the Second Amendment as his "issue" with the convicted ex-president, and said there would be "no take-backs." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Less than 24 hours later, however, the gun-slinging crybaby wet his diaper and took it all back.

"My comments made last night were ill-informed and unproductive," Rittenhouse — who killed two protestors and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin — Xitted today. "I'm 100% behind Donald Trump and encourage every gun owner to join me in helping send him back to the White House." (See post below, reposted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Of course, hundreds of commenters were quick with the punchlines. "He realized he can't get a job that doesn't rely on milking the cult," said one, while another joked, "Translation: I can't get into a college, I'm completely unemployable, and I've just realized I've effed the golden goose."

"Kyle right before tweeting that recant: We will not be going to Chuck E. Cheese [along with famous blubbering-Kyle gif]" yukked another.

But the comment that sums up Rittenhouse and the rest of Trump's Kool-Aid drinking disciples best: "You can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave."