Watch painful moment Olympic pole vaulter's "pole" (ahem) knocks him out of the competition

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, 21, was close to clearing the bar at 5.70meters at the Paris Olympics yesterday when his, er, "pole" got in the way. His bulge hit the bar, ending Ammirati's Olympic dreams this time around. Following the mishap, Ammirati said it was a "big dissappointment" and he was a "bit gutted."

"It's a big disappointment," he told the French Athletics Federation. "I'm a bit gutted, because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings."

"I was 100% physically, but I was missing a little pole," reads a translation of Ammirati's comment on the French Athletics Federation site. I guess he brought the big pole instead.



