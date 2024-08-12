2 photos of what appear to be JD Vance in drag surface online

There was a time when Trump sidekick JD Vance looked pretty fabulous, wearing a blonde wig and black eyeliner while he posed in front of a camera. Or at least that's what it seems.

Two images of Vance in drag have surfaced on social media, which, according to the Daily Beast, have not been denied as real by the Vance campaign. (See photos below, posted by @mattxiv.)

The glam shots are said to have been taken by one of Vance's Yale buddies in 2012, back in the days when the Hillbilly Elegy grifter had LGBTQ friends and hated Trump, calling him a "bad man."

a second photo has hit my inbox https://t.co/JRKIE9JHRD pic.twitter.com/4wIWF28mEU — matt (@mattxiv) August 12, 2024

