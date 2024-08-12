Authorities forbid drinking ancient champagne found in shipwreck

Champagne found in a shipwreck near the Swedish island of Öland dates to the 19th century, but don't pop any corks just yet: authorities there have forbidden anyone from drinking it. It's a national relic, see.

"You must not damage the ancient remains, which also includes taking items from the wreck, e.g. champagne bottles, without permission from the county," Magnus Johansson, a county official told The Associated Press. "The champagne bottles are a fantastically well-preserved find that gives us a snapshot of shipping and life on board at the end of the 19th century," he added.

The fancy tipple was likely destined for the royal table in Stockholm or the Russian tsar's residence in St. Petersburg. A wreck would have to be from before 1850 to be automatically be listed as a relic, but this one presented a special case.

