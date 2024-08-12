Is that Yeti hair real? Maine's cryptozoology museum will make you wonder

Pioneering the curious field of Cryptozoology since the 1960s is Loren Coleman, a long-time Boing Boing friend whose name is synonymous with the search for cryptids: creatures like Yetis, Bigfoot, and Lake Monsters, whose existence is yet to be confirmed by mainstream science.

At the International Cryptozoology Museum in Portland, Maine, you can see Coleman's massive collection; a treasure trove of specimens, replicas, and artifacts that bring cryptozoology to life. The museum's exhibits are a mix of the fantastical and the scientific, including:

Crookston Bigfoot : An impressive eight-and-a-half-foot tall sculpture weighing 300 pounds, representing one of the most famous cryptids.

: An impressive eight-and-a-half-foot tall sculpture weighing 300 pounds, representing one of the most famous cryptids. Life-size Coelacanth : A fiberglass model of the coelacanth, which was once thought to be extinct, is the only life-size replica of the first specimen discovered in 1938 displayed in North America.

: A fiberglass model of the coelacanth, which was once thought to be extinct, is the only life-size replica of the first specimen discovered in 1938 displayed in North America. P.T. Barnum's Feejee Mermaid : A replica of the famous hoax that claimed to be a mermaid, showcasing the intersection of myth and entertainment.

: A replica of the famous hoax that claimed to be a mermaid, showcasing the intersection of myth and entertainment. Cryptid Hair Samples : The museum houses actual hair samples attributed to various cryptids, including the Abominable Snowman and Bigfoot.

: The museum houses actual hair samples attributed to various cryptids, including the Abominable Snowman and Bigfoot. Yeti Fecal Matter : A sample collected during the 1959 Tom Slick-F. Kirk Johnson Snowman Expedition, featured in several television series.

: A sample collected during the 1959 Tom Slick-F. Kirk Johnson Snowman Expedition, featured in several television series. Footprint Casts: Among the over 10,000 items on display, there are notable footprint casts, including one from a 2001 alleged Thylacine encounter.

Whether you believe in the items on display or not, a visit to this museum looks like an incredibly fun and thought-provoking way to spend an afternoon. I hope I have the chance to experience this fascinating collection firsthand one day.

