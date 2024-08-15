People pretending to be generated by AI

In this video, these lads imitate the swirling surreality of AI-generated footage. They nail it so well: the leering, the gurning, the squirming, the wine glass appearing out of nowhere. I don't know who they are, but its watermarked by Chinese video-sharing platform Bili Bili. It's viral.

People doing this helps define and contain the anxiety generated by 4D slop. It returns it to the unambigiously human; it puts the machinery in its place. But you're still watching n-Simulacra in an n-Simulation (touch grass, chop logs, go and do whatever it is you do topside) and now it too will be learned.

Also, shall we tap the Brian Eno quote again? "Whatever you now find weird, ugly, uncomfortable and nasty about a new medium will surely become its signature"