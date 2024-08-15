Watch the speedy and satisfying arrest of a "sovereign citizen"

"Sovereign citizens" are sea lawyers who claim immunity from US Law because they are the main characters in another story. Seeing what happens when they are welcomed into the justice system is always fun.

Amazingly, this police officer is polite and clear and means what he says. When the officer tells the woman he isn't asking for her paperwork again, she responds with some silly "I'm traveling, not driving the car" sovereign citizen talking point, and the cuffs immediately come out. I have yet to see a video where a sovereign citizen gets away with it.

