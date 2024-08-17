Check off your college kid's dorm shopping list with this microfiber sheet set!

TL;DR: Make any dorm bed more comfy with this microfiber sheet set, now on sale for $23.99 (reg. $39) for a twin/twin XL.That's 40% off!

If you have a kid heading off to college, they've probably got a pretty stacked dorm shopping list. That probably includes fun LED lights, Kraft mac and cheese for late night snacks, and one other key item: comfy bedding for their dorm bed!

Between juggling classes and club sports, Greek life, or the school newspaper, your college kiddo is going to need an ultra-plush bed to crash on when they're napping in between classes (or finally sleeping after an all-nighter). Fortunately, this 4-piece microfiber sheet set for a twin/twin XL bed is on sale for $23.99 (reg. $39).

Give their dorm room a homey vibe

Whether they're headed to NYU, Wisco, or UCLA, your kiddo is about to have the most comfortable bed in the entire dorm — and they might just feel more at home with this soft sheet set.

This bedding is designed with deep pockets, so it fits the dorm bed perfectly without sliding around, even with a fluffy mattress topper. Its 100% microfiber construction helps it last nap after nap, all while keeping its silky smooth feel!

Dorms aren't the cleanest places, but this sheet set is hypoallergenic, which might help sensitive or allergy-prone students sleep better. And even if your college-bound kid is bad at doing laundry (or hasn't done it before!), they can't ruin this bedding — all pieces are machine washable for easy cleaning, wrinkle-resistant, and fade-resistant.

Whether your student's into crisp neutrals or has a specific color palette in mind, they'll be able to choose the perfect shade for their dorm bedding. This bedding set arrives in colors like white, green, aqua, and more.

Start checking off your dorm shopping list by grabbing this twin-sized 4-piece microfiber sheet set for just $23.99 while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.