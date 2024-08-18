Download this extension if you love books

If you are an avid book reader, you owe it to yourself to download Library Extension. It's the best kind of extension. It does one thing and does it well. When you are looking at a web page for a book, it inserts the book's availability from your local library right on the page.

The Library Extension has saved me hundreds of dollars by reminding me I can get just about anything from the library. If you are lucky enough to access multiple libraries, you can add them all. The extension supports thousands of libraries and tons of online bookstores. It also supports Goodreads, Library Thing, and Storygraph. It is available for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Screenshot

Bonus note for New York State Residents: You may not be aware that anyone who lives, works, attends school, or pays property taxes in New York State can receive a New York Public Library card for free. The same is true for the Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library. The Brooklyn Public Library has an incredible selection of books and generally has the most copies as well.

Anyone from the ages of 13 to 21 is eligible to take out ebooks from the Brooklyn Public Library, Boston Public Library, LA County Library, San Diego Public Library, and Seattle Public Library, thanks to the Books Unbanned program.

Support public libraries!

