Kurt Vile guest stars as King Silly on Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

Indie rocker Kurt Vile, who should win an award for chillest dude on the planet, recently announced on his socials that he was lucky enough to guest star as "King Silly" on AppleTV's Yo Gabba Gabbaland!, released last week. Vile appears in Season 1, Episode 8, appropriately titled, "Silly." AppleTV describes the episode:

The Gabba Friends open a box that unleashes "silly" all over GabbaLand! They discover super silly dances and how to laugh at themselves, and they even meet King Silly himself! But is there a time not to be silly?

In his social media posts announcing the appearance, Vile expressed his gratitude for the invite:

"I'm King Silly…" Thanks tons to yo gabba gabba land for inviting me and having me on the show, had a blast hangin and singin. Oh yeah and the song turned out hella suhweet. I didn't write but it certainly turned out super catchy and sounds great in the episode. Song was recorded and mixed by @tedyoungmusic at okv central, Philly. Bass and drums @a_langellotti. The rest is me, kv (king silly)

While you'll need AppleTV to watch Vile as King Silly, you can hear his King Silly March here! It's just about as awesome as you'd expect from Kurt Vile (which is, to be clear, super duper awesome!).

Catch up with King Silly himself on his website.