These delicious looking sandwiches can be found in NY

Watching Paul Barbieri, co-owner of Salpino's, aka the Original Pino's Italian Food Market and Caterers, making tempting sandwiches that make me want to board a flight directly to Long Island.

Check out this scrumptious mozzarella sandwich, these delectable tri-color parms—eggplant and chicken—and this spicy il picante. And feast your eyes upon Paul's favorite sandwich, this drool-worthy creation made with toasted homemade prosciutto bread, Greek fig spread, Prosciutto di Parma, crispy arugula, Kosterina spicy red pepper olive oil, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

According to their website, Salpino's has "proudly served the Long Island, NY community with authentic Italian dinners and so much more" since 1985. They've also been a "Boar's Head Deli of Distinction" since 2001. They currently have two stores, in Wantagh and North Babylon.

To see more of their spectacular-looking sandwiches, follow them on TikTok or Instagram.

If you like what you see and are far away from Long Island, you can also order their famous prosciutto bread and get it shipped to your door!

