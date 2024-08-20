You're cleaning your pup's paws all wrong — fix it with this training!

TL;DR: Give your doggo the love and care they deserve when you learn how to walk, train, and groom them properly with this $14.99 bundle!

We know you love your dog, but are you taking care of them the right way? Sure, you may take your pup on daily neighborhood walks and long weekend adventures, but they might still be acting up around other pets (or hoomans!) or pulling the leash a tad hard. That's where this bundle comes in handy.

With this dog training essentials bundle, you can learn everything from eliminating leash pulling to mastering the basics of grooming for your pet. Ready to become the world's best pet parent? Grab this dog training resource for $14.99 (reg. $239)!

Your dog is about to become the goodest boy (or gal!)

Whether you're a first-time dog owner, are adopting, or have an older doggo, this bundle is designed to help you care for your pet in a way that could strengthen your bond. Start with the dog training portion to help your poochbehave like the best boy (or gal!) and correct their behavioral problems.

Learn how to keep your pup engaged as they learn commands, get them to use the potty (outside of the house, of course), and find the best training methods for your dog's personality. Say goodbye to Archie's daily barking when the mailman approaches the door — this bundle's training course uses positive reinforcement to help your pup behave!

We love mid-day walks with our dogs, but we don't love when Luna pulls on the leash and gives us leather or rope burn.This bundle's Dog Walking 101 course can help you leash train your pet so your daily walks are less tug-of-war and more relaxing.

You might find that your pup needs a different harness or leash so they'll walk more calmly and get tips to limit your dog's aggression towards other dogs or animals. Got a jumper or runner? Train your pooch so they don't do either when they're on a leash!

You want your pup to feel and look their best, which is why this bundle has an in-depth grooming course. Master at-home grooming basics, properly clean and sanitize your doggo post-walk (the streets aren't that clean!), and get breed-specific grooming tips.

Strengthen your and your pup's bond when you learn to care for them properly with the 2024 Dog Training Essentials Bundle, now $14.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

