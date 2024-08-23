Don't spend hours filing your BOI report! FileForms does it for you in minutes

TL;DR: Filing beneficial ownership information (BOI) can take up hours of your time, but FileForms can make the process quicker and file your BOI in just 10 minutes for the unbeatable price of $89 (reg. $179)!

Uh, oh! A new law just passed that's catching small business owners off guard. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is requiring millions of businesses to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) before January 1, 2025. Not sure what that means? It's as if tax day came back, and you need to file your earnings again.

What's most annoying is that filing your BOI typically takes up to three hours of your precious time. But what if we told you there's a solution that'll take over this task and complete it in minutes? FileForms can help you file your BOI report online in just 10 minutes, and it's now on sale for $89 (reg. $179). It's a lot like TurboTax, but it's way cheaper than other BOI filing tools!

File your BOI correctly with FileForms

Let's get some things squared away, shall we? First off, we'd like to clarify what a beneficial owner is. That's someone who directly or indirectly owns or controls at least 25% of your company.

The purpose of filing the BOI report is for FinCEN to verify your business is legitimate — no money laundering schemes here! FileForms not only speeds up the entire BOI report filing process, but helps you ensure compliance and avoid penalties (which start at $500 per day and go up to $10,000) for not meeting requirements.

Even though FileForms is designed to expedite your filing, it's dedicated to ensuring your experience is straightforward and secure. It offers a step-by-step tutorial as you're filing your BOI report so you don't run into any hassles, and all your beneficial ownership data is protected with its advanced security protocols!

This FileForms plan is designed for one-time filings and is perfect for businesses that don't plan on ownership changes. If you have big moves planned in the future, there's another FileForms plan that might be more compatible.

Cut back on the time it would normally take to file your BOI report when you grab FileForms for just $89. That's the best price online!

