Ouch! Ann Coulter gets roasted to death by DC comedian, and it's brutal (video)

Why Ann Coulter thought it was a good idea to mock Tim Walz's 17-year-old son for his emotional reaction at the DNC, calling him "weird," is a real stumper. But the perpetually mean conservative immediately got her comeuppance with fierce online backlash from both sides of the political aisle.

And one of the most fiery roasts comes from a DC comedian.

Recalling with smiles how she spent all week at the DNC being "demure," "mindful" and "cutsie," Elizabeth Booker Houston says her sweet-girl schtick disappeared after Coulter slammed Walz's boy, who has learning disabilities. Houston then drops her niceties and gets real: "I'm going to say, f*ck that sh*t, it's all out of the window, man. F*ck you, Ann."

Her words sound like a machine-gun firing off as she slams Coulter with words that would be considered below-the-belt if she were targeting anyone else.

"Don't nobody give a f*ck about a woman who died 10 years ago and is decomposing and still dyes her hair with peroxide in the motherf*cking sink. What the f*ck do you know about raising children, okay? …" Ouch! She goes on and on, referring to Coulter, among other things, as the Wicked Witch of the West with an "unseasoned succubus ass" — and it's brutal. (See video below.)

By the way, Ann Coulter has since deleted her ugly tweet.

