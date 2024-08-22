Nearly forgotten pundit makes fun of Tim Walz's son

If you have a heart and are a normal human being, you probably found it heartwarming when watching Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz's son, Gus, getting emotional and exclaiming, "That's my dad!" when seeing his father take the stage at the DNC last night.

So what does it say about Ann Coulter's humanity–or lack thereof–when she posted a photo on her social media accounts of the young man from that moment, with the caption "Talk about weird…"? And, sadly, she's not alone. Lots of other Republicans and MAGAts also made fun of Walz's son, who is neurodivergent. Mother Jones explains:

A few weeks ago, Walz spoke to People about his son, including his life with a non-verbal learning disability, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and clinical anxiety. It is not clear how Gus' symptoms affect him, but some people with ADHD experience sensory overload, which could make an environment like the DNC even more overwhelming. (This year, as the 19th reported, the DNC has made noise-cancelling headphones available for those with noise-sensory issues.) During his father's speech, Gus was emotional —normal for anyone proud of a parent's big moment, whether they are neurodivergent or neurotypical. On social media, the right's response to Gus' expressions and emotions has been really weird: just go to any replies to videos featuring Gus at the event. Even Ann Coulter chimed in with a tweet she then deleted.

I don't want to repeat the vile things that folks have been saying about Gus because, honestly, they make me sick, but if you want to read them, check out the Mother Jones article.

