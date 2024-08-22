Young DNC attendee trolls JD Vance — and pranks MSNBC — with couch joke (video)

As reporter Jake Sherman stood at the DNC to describe how unpopular Ted Cruz is, a convention-goer trolled JD Vance — and pranked MSNBC — with a more important message.

Quietly making his way behind Sherman's shoulder, the serious-looking young gentleman held his cell phone up to the camera, which read: "JD Vance f*cks couches." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Sherman was clueless as to what was going on right behind him, but commenters sure noticed.

While a few praise the prankster as a hero, and others laugh about how stealthy the kid was, the most humorous comment comes in the form of an image that shows a supposed Vance walking past a small padded ottoman with a caption bubble that reads: "Dad?" (See at bottom, posted by Gage Ulrik.)

