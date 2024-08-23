Texas mom builds a squirrel city and spa

TikToker breeintheforest and her family moved to Texas, and she wanted to fill their property with animals. Her husband vetoed all of her suggestions: no goats, no cows, no peacocks, just chickens and dogs. Then she noticed that squirrels were using the battery-powered fans on their porch for relief from the Texas heat, and the idea for a squirrel spa was born. Check out the cute squirrel sploots!

Their table is being assembled today 🤣its their world we just live in it 😍🤣 #squirrelsoftiktok #squirrel #squirrels #squirrelseries #newbraunfelstexas #fypシ #summer

The spa was a hit, and more squirrels showed up to enjoy the facilities. To ensure there was enough room for these adorable furry freeloaders, the squirrel resort was expanded into… a squirrel city!

I never expected it to turn into all of this , but the joy it brings makes it impossible for me to stop 🐿️♥️🥜🌰 #squirrel #viral #fypage #wholesome #story #squirrelcity #squirrel #resort

The feeding station/bistro is a work of art.

Its been a ton of work but its coming along 🐿️♥️ #squirrel #newbraunfelstexas #viral

I wonder how the dogs feel about this. If I had any of this at my house, my dogs would absolutely lose their minds.

Previously: A hilarious squirrel keeps spying on a woman through different windows of her house