Texas mom builds a squirrel city and spa

TikToker breeintheforest and her family moved to Texas, and she wanted to fill their property with animals. Her husband vetoed all of her suggestions: no goats, no cows, no peacocks, just chickens and dogs. Then she noticed that squirrels were using the battery-powered fans on their porch for relief from the Texas heat, and the idea for a squirrel spa was born. Check out the cute squirrel sploots!

The spa was a hit, and more squirrels showed up to enjoy the facilities. To ensure there was enough room for these adorable furry freeloaders, the squirrel resort was expanded into… a squirrel city!

The feeding station/bistro is a work of art.

I wonder how the dogs feel about this. If I had any of this at my house, my dogs would absolutely lose their minds.

Previously: A hilarious squirrel keeps spying on a woman through different windows of her house