Weird Al's "Phantom Menace" parody is now in HD (video)

Weird Al's classic Star Wars tribute, "The Saga Begins," set to Don McLean's "American Pie" is now viewable in HD. The costumes are fantastic.

This is a beautiful video, but something about Al's face reminds me of the De-aged Anakin and Obi-Wan in the TV series. I haven't seen it in recent memory and had forgotten what a pageant it is.

