Trump forgets he tried to have Mike Pence killed

In an interview this weekend, insurrectionist Donald Trump forgot he sent a mob to the Capitol to "hang Mike Pence."
In what seems like another attempt to dodge debating Kamala Harris, the Orange Menace claims she was mean to Pence during the Vice-Presidential debates. Harris wasn't mean; she wanted her time to speak, and Pence interrupted. Normal humans understand what went on, but somehow, Trump feels this is worse than "Off with his head."
Donald Trump launched a brazen new attack on Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday as he claimed she treated Mike Pence poorly.
"She's a nasty person," the former president said on Fox News. "The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible."
Trump referred to the 2020 vice presidential debate, a relatively tame affair best remembered for a fly landing on Pence's head. But one line that stood out came when Pence interrupted Harris and she pushed back.
"Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," she said. "I'm speaking."HuffPo
