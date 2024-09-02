Trump forgets he tried to have Mike Pence killed

In an interview this weekend, insurrectionist Donald Trump forgot he sent a mob to the Capitol to "hang Mike Pence."

In what seems like another attempt to dodge debating Kamala Harris, the Orange Menace claims she was mean to Pence during the Vice-Presidential debates. Harris wasn't mean; she wanted her time to speak, and Pence interrupted. Normal humans understand what went on, but somehow, Trump feels this is worse than "Off with his head."

