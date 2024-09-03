Large study finds no link between cellphones and cancer

The largest study so far conducted into cellphone use and and noggin cancers found no link between them, reports the World Health Organization: "We concluded the evidence does not show a link between mobile phones and brain cancer or other head and neck cancers." Slap that slab against your ear!

Led by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (Arpansa), the systematic review examined more than 5,000 studies from which the most scientifically rigorous were identified and weak studies were excluded. The final analysis included 63 observational studies in humans published between 1994 and 2022, making it "the most comprehensive review to date", the review lead author, associate prof Ken Karipidis, said.

Phones on heads are a notably strong source of electromagnetic energy in our everyday presence. This therefore adds to the body of evidence generally availing against non-ionizing EM as a cause of ailments.

"I think people should feel reassured by this study … but it's worthwhile just remembering that the studies aren't perfect, but the weight of evidence certainly is that mobile phones should be considered safe to use in terms of any concerns about increased risk of cancer," Driscoll said.

