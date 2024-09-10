Ikea has a $12 smart outlet that tracks power use

The Inspelning smart outlet tracks power use and can be turned on and off with a remote control or Ikea's app—and is just $11.99. I've wanted to grab a few of this kind of gadget but stuff at this price (or cheaper!) always looks like it comes with a free fire. I trust Ingvar not to burn my house down while I determine exactly how much energy my PC liberates.

Use the IKEA Home smart app, a remote control or a motion sensor to turn the plug on or off. You can connect up to 10 plugs to one remote control or motion sensor. The plug has energy monitoring capabilities, connect it to the DIRIGERA hub and keep track of your power usage through the IKEA Home smart app.

Some 4090 graphics cards recommend a 1200 watt power supply. A home office anywhere cold or hot already calls for two circuits, soon you'll need a third just to "game." Every room is a kitchen now: get cooking!