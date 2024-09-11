Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Signing her post as "Childless Cat Lady," pop star Taylor Swift last night endorsed Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president in November's general election.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

Swift took shots at Harris's opponent, who posted a faked AI video of Swift endorsing Republicans and whose own running mate has issued a series of contemptuous and insulting remarks about single women. She also encouraged her fans—and Swift has some 280m followers on Instagram—to register to vote.