Trifold phone announced by Huawei

Chinese manufacturer Huawei is first to market with a trifold phone, the Mate XT. With two folds, it transforms from a smartphone into a 10.2-inch tablet. The pricing is stiff at ¥24,000, equivalent to about $3,300, and it comes in black or red pleather. David Delima:

On the outside, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a variable aperture that ranges between f/1.2 and f/4.0. It also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom, OIS and an f/3.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8-megapixel camera on the smartphone's display, housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

"Trifold phone" is a little bland. We need a better term. Following "Phablet" we could proceed to "Phamphlet" but that's maybe too aggravating?

This is starting to remind me of paper maps and Rubik's Rings. We can't be far off whole laptops like that, though I'm not looking forward to typing on them.