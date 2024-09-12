Good Deed Corps hosts discussion with legendary journalist David Felton, and best-seller Mary Roach

This Sunday, September 15th, you have the opportunity to listen to a conversation between Rolling Stone's famed David Felton, and brilliant science write Mary Roach. They'll be joined by the phenomenal singer and songwriter Jill Souble.

The Good Deed Corps raises money to help non-partisan voter registration efforts in particularly underserved communities through a series of amazing events, offering deep glimpses into the work of some of the biggest film, literary and musical stars of the last few decades.

CHARLES MANSON INTERVIEWER AND HUNTER S.

THOMPSON EDITOR TO SHARE MEMORIES AT INTIMATE

VOTER REGISTRATION FUNDRAISER SEPT. 15th

'The Inside Dirt, Outside' Event Includes Rolling Stone Scribe David Felton,

Best-Selling Science Writer Mary Roach, and Acclaimed

Singer/Songstress Jill Sobule

Los Angeles, California (Aug. 27) – A night of delicious celebrity dish is guaranteed on Sunday

September 15 h when two iconic writers share the mic and swap true, outrageous inside tales about some

of the most notorious celebrities of the last five decades at 'The Inside Dirt, Outside' live event. The

candid evening will raise funds to support nonpartisan voter registration drives in the Texas Rio Grande

Valley. The event is an extension of the popular "Stars in the Backyard" series of outdoor movie

screenings that have included guest presenters such as Will Ferrell, Jack Black, Laurie Metcalf, and Judd

Apatow.

David Felton's business card reads Journalist, Comedy Writer, Pulitzer Prize Winner, Spiritual Advisor to

Beavis and Butt-Head." At Rolling Stone Magazine his five-part study of Charles Manson, including a pre-

trial jail house interview, won the National Magazine Award. At the Los Angeles Times he won a Pulitzer

Prize for his work covering the first Watts uprising and documented the Summer of Love with a radical

three-act play later heralded as "a shot fired across the bow of conventional journalism." Felton wrote

definitive portraits of Richard Pryor, Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin, Brian Wilson, and cult leader Mel Lyman.

He also edited Hunter S. Thompson's seminal Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

For television, he wrote episodes of Square Pegs and Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre and produced

and wrote "MTV: the Reagan Years" for public television. As MTV's "Oldest Staff Member," he helped

develop Beavis and Butt-Head with Mike Judge. Felton is listed in the credits of the film Beavis and Butt-

Head Do America as "Spiritual Advisor." He is the author of Mindfuckers: a Source Book on the Rise of

Acid Fascism in America.

Felton will appear with Mary Roach who The Washington Post calls "America's funniest science writer."

Roach authored seven New York Times bestsellers, including STIFF: The Curious Lives of Human

Cadavers; GULP: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal, PACKING FOR MARS: The Curious Science of

Life in the Void and FUZZ: When Nature Breaks the Law. Mary's books have been published in 21

languages, and her second book, SPOOK, was a New York Times Notable Book.

Roach has written for National Geographic, Wired, The New York Times Magazine, and the Journal of

Clinical Anatomy, among others. She was a guest editor of the Best American Science and Nature

Writing series and an Osher Fellow with the San Francisco Exploratorium and serves as an advisor

for Orion and Undark magazines.

Jill Sobule, famed for "I Kissed a Girl," and "Super Model," has been called by The New York Times

"among the stellar New York singer-songwriters of the last decade." She will perform numbers from her

witty, emotive, and deep catalog in a solo performance.

"This will be a triple threat night of music and wild recollections," promises Jim Turner who will moderate

an uncensored Q&A. He will once again make his Los Feliz back yard available as the venue; its top

secret location is provided to ticket holders only.

"The Inside Dirt, Outside" is a new wrinkle on our ongoing work delivering intimate, entertaining events to

raise funds in an election year when voter turnout is imperative," adds Don Foster, Co-Founder, The

Good Deed Corps.

Cost is $100 and ticket information is available at StarsintheBackyard.org. Open bar and light

refreshments will be available.

The Good Deed Corps(TGDC), a nonpartisan, non-profit organization, is committed to building a strong,

engaged, and diverse civil society by encouraging youth voter participation, particularly in under-

resourced communities. Through the Texas Turnout Campaign, launched in 2021, TGDC has registered

over 10,000 first-time voters in the Rio Grande Valley and received over 13,000 pledges to vote. Their

efforts increased voter turnout among newly registered voters (ages 18-24) by 30% in 2022, with a further

77% increase in turnout for youth aged 18-25 who received their services in the 2024 Texas March

Primary. By combining art, food, music, and passionate staff and volunteers, they aim to eliminate

barriers to voting and are eager to continue this momentum for the upcoming November election.