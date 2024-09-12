The return of Flappy Bird: world's most addictive game is coming back

Update: How crypto guys appropriated Flappy Bird— Ed.

After an absence of more than a decade, Flappy Bird is returning to the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Flappy Bird was released in 2013 but became a smash hit in 2014 with its simple mechanics and notoriously difficult gameplay. Tap to make the cute little bird flap its wings to navigate through pipes that look suspiciously like they came from Mario Bros. By February of 2014, the game was so popular that the app's developer, Dong Nguyen, abruptly pulled the app, despite earning a rumored $50,000 a day from ads.

At the time of its removal, Nguyen told Forbes,

"Flappy Bird was designed to play in a few minutes when you are relaxed," says Dong Nguyen, in an exclusive interview, his first since he pulled the plug on the app. "But it happened to become an addictive product. I think it has become a problem. To solve that problem, it's best to take down Flappy Bird. It's gone forever."



Countless clones were launched, but none came near the reach of the original fame. According to this melodramatic trailer from flappybird.org, however, Flappy Bird is returning.

Thanks to my super Flappy Bird® fans, I'm refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to soar again. The decade-long mission involved acquiring legal rights and even working with my predecessor to uncage me and rehatch the official Flappy Bird® game!

The new Flappy Bird, which will be released sometime in 2025, features new characters and game modes. I look forward to beating my old high score, which I think was three.

Previously: Amazing Mario glitch allows game to be turned into Flappy Bird