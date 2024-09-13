Anticipated intelligence report on RTs influence campaigns

The Biden Administration is expected to drop a new report offering details on how Russian intelligence operates RT.

It baffles me how the American right came to love and respect Russia for how it governs. RT is Russian state propaganda. I remember seeing story after story from them in my Facebook feed a few years ago, and I feel pretty sure if I went to look at Leon Musk's self-promotional social media network, I'd find they have a huge presence.

The Biden administration is expected on Friday to announce a major effort to blunt the global influence of RT and expose what it says is the Russian state media network's key role in the Kremlin's global intelligence and influence operations, according to a senior administration official and three other sources familiar with the matter. The State Department will reveal declassified US intelligence findings that suggest RT is fully integrated into Russia's intelligence operations around the world and begin a diplomatic campaign to provide countries with information about the risks associated with RT activities, the official said. A key finding from the new US intelligence is that, for more than a year, the Russian government has quietly embedded an intelligence-gathering unit within RT that is focused on influence operations globally, one of the sources familiar said. That activity has been part of US officials described as a big expansion of RT's role as an arm and mouthpiece of the Kremlin abroad. The activity goes beyond propaganda and covert influence operations to even include military procurement, the source said. CNN

Perhaps Tucker Carlson will find a new job there.

