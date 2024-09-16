Can Opener bridge strikes again

Despite being raised eight inches, the famed Can Opener bridge continues to victimize innocent trucks. In this August crash video, a moving truck doesn't quite make it under the 11foot8+8 bridge in Durham, North Carolina. The driver, apparently unconcerned about leaving the scene of an accident or the jagged metal debris left behind, just backs up and takes off.

After several motorists drive over the leftover truck bits, one good citizen stops and removes the largest piece from the road. Later some pedestrians remove the rest and appear to take some home as souvenirs. From the comments on the video, it seems that Miracle Movers has been notified of the crash and would like people to stop calling them about it.

The comments also reveal that there is now a nearby food truck park named the Can Opener. According to Axios, it is open year-round and currently has five food trucks serving everything from Korean barbecue to ice cream. Durham, NC: Come for the bridge, stay for the food.

Previously: Can-opener bridge, recently raised 8 inches, claims another victim