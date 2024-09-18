Man with zero coding skills builds AI that haggles with hotels

Linas Lekavicius, who says he has almost zero coding experience, used AI to create an application that calls hotels in various languages to request last-minute discounts.

While Google and other giant-sized organizations have created similar systems, it's remarkable that this kind of power is now in the hands of individuals, especially those without tech expertise.

Lekavicius shared videos demonstrating the bot's interactions with hotel staff. In one exchange, when an employee questioned the bot's robotic-sounding voice, the AI falsely claimed to be human.

Built an AI phone agent that calls hotels and gets better prices (and it actually works lol)



Prior coding experience: almost 0



My stack:@usebland API

PHP

MySQL

Claude, gpt4o, DeepSeek



Coding pose © @levelsio

First heard "AI haggling" idea on @gregisenberg podcast w/@mikekarnj pic.twitter.com/uiwT7iD78G — Linas | true.eth (@LinasLekavicius) September 16, 2024

Previously:

• Bot reveals rejected vanity license plates and the real DMV notes on why they were flagged