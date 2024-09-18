"Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters" docu streaming now

Two years after backers of the project previewed it, the profile of Hell Boy creator Mike Mignola is now streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV and more. "Heartfelt. Captures the complexity of the creative process between two visionaries" says Film School Rejects. (Guillermo Del Toro also appears.)

From my earlier BB post: Also great to see artists and writers being interviewed in their studios and natural habitats, crammed full of toys, swag, artifacts. Look closely: Eagle-eyed backers can find their names in the credits!

Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters [imdb]