DC comic's hottest couple are the new Barbies

In a move sure to upset certain population sectors, the next Barbie Signature dolls are the villain Poison Ivy and the love of her life, (sometimes) villain Harley Quinn. The Barbie X Batman collaboration celebrates Batman's upcoming 85th Anniversary on September 21st.

Both dolls are available for pre-order on Mattel's site, with early access for Barbie Club 59 subscription owners. This window closes on September 19 at midnight ET, and then pre-orders open for the general public. If you want to secure either doll before more people can flood the site for pre-orders, a 12-month Club 59 membership will run you $9.99. Kotaku

Image: Mattel

Ivy comes with a tiny crossbow and a baby Frank the plant.

Harley is carrying her signature mallet.

Image: Mattel

Membership in Barbie Club 59 also gives you voting rights for future Barbie projects. Ten bucks seems like a decent price to help your favorite character or human be enshrined as a Barbie doll. Are fans of Barbies just called Barbies? They don't seem to have a group name like other fandoms.

