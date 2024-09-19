Failing to secure "Lady," Trump announces endorsement by Daddy Gaga

No meat dress, just a meathead. The Trump campaign is not just desperate but is "Lady Gaga's Dad desperate."

Kid Rock and noted anti-semite Pedo Guy Elon "Leon" Musk are not enough for Donald Trump. Having seen Taylor Swift wholeheartedly endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, followed by Billie Eilish, it seems the Orange Menace is in full ketchup-on-the-walls mode. While I am sure we'll get some Kirk Cameron and Scott Baio soon, Daddy Gaga is pretty meaningless. Who is it meant to impress?

