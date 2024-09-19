Keycaps look like adorable cartoon buns

The Akko Steam Bun Wonderland Mog Design keycaps resemble adorable anime buns. That's the whole idea. If you don't want your mechanical keyboard to look like a metastasizzlin' agglomeration of warm, steaming pastries with happy little faces on them, this is not the $50, 138-piece keycap set for you.

Due to extremely high demand, this product ships out in 2-3 days from the date of orderThis is an official Akko product and comes with 138 MOG design keycaps. Compatible with major keyboard sizes including full-size keyboards, 60%, 64-key, 65%, TKL, 75%, 96% and 1800 compact. Compatible with MX style or '+' switch stems