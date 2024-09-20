Further horrors from MAGA Republican governor candidate's secret online past revealed

CNN yesterday dropped a bomb on MAGA man and N.C. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, who wrote "I'm a black NAZI" on an online porn forum and various other unpleasant things about slavery (he's for it), Hitler (better than Washington D.C), and gays (not a fan), even as he wanked himself silly to the people he now professionally dislikes. But that's not all, folks; CNN chastely held back on the subsidiary horrors to focus on the headliners. It left out two particularly interesting things: a) his collection of 1:8 size Nazi soldier dolls [Ultimate Soldier, archived in 2011], and b) his expansive and effortlessly misogynistic interest in urolagnia [archive.org], better known as golden showers.

Now you know why he calls himself "minisoldr" everywhere. The sexual stuff concerns living people, so I shan't be reposting it here beyond noting that the phrase "pumping the dooky chute" is present.

The deadline for Robinson to quit the race without going on the ballots has passed.

