Cat lost during camping trip treks 900 miles in the right direction

Rayne Beau, a cat belonging to Benny and Susanne Anguiano, disappeared into the woods during a camping trip to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. They searched for days before giving up and returning to Salinas, California. Two months later, they got a call from animal control in Roseville, California.

He was only about 200 miles (322 kilometers) away from his home in Salinas. A woman who first saw Rayne Beau wandering the streets of the northern California city fed him and gave him water until she trapped him on Aug. 3 and took him to the local SPCA.The next day, the Anguianos drove to Roseville and picked up their cat, who had lost 6 pounds. "I believe truly that he made that trek mostly on his own. His paws were really beat up. Lost 40% of his body weight, had really low protein levels because of inadequate nutrition. So he was not cared for," Susanne Anguiano said. The couple still doesn't know how their cat got to Roseville but believes he was trying to get home. They have reached out to the media hoping to fill in the blanks.

Get 'em chipped. I can't believe the AP story doesn't have a map, which makes it clear that the cat knew exactly which way to go. Or, to put it another way, how vanishingly unlikely it would be for the cat to get to Roseville by accident.

