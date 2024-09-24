Boy named after Star Wars character denied passport

A wax figure of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker at the Berlin Madame Tussauds. Photo: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock A wax figure of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker at the Berlin Madame Tussauds. Photo: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock

Loki Skywalker Mowbray, 7, was denied a passport by the UK Home Office because it considered his to be a copyright infringement of the Star Wars franchise, reports The New Zealand Herald.

The UK Home Office told the family to either remove the name Skywalker or get permission from Disney, which owns the Star Wars copyright. As a result, the family had to cancel their planned holiday to the Dominican Republic.

Several days after a news outlet approached the Home Office for comment, the Mowbrays received an email stating a passport would be issued for their son, though it had been delayed.

