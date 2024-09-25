Harvard med student eats 720 eggs in 30 days, cholesterol drops

Harvard medical student Nick Norwitz ate 720 eggs in a month as an experiment to study the effects on his cholesterol levels.

"I hypothesized that eating 720 eggs in one month, which alone amounts to 133,200 milligrams of cholesterol would not increase my cholesterol," Norwitz said in his YouTube video. Surprisingly, his results confirmed this hypothesis.

Despite dramatically increasing his cholesterol intake, Norwitz's LDL cholesterol levels actually decreased. He attributes this to the body's natural regulatory mechanisms.

Norwitz observed a more significant drop in LDL cholesterol during the latter half of the experiment when he introduced 60 grams of carbohydrates daily, primarily from fruits. This aligns with his previous research on the "lean mass hyper-responder" phenotype.

"In the battle between conventional wisdom and platitudes and outside-the-box thinking based on new understanding of physiology, i .e. super high cholesterol intake through a ton of eggs versus just a little bit of fruit, the extra dose of carbs dominated over the insane amounts of cholesterol I was eating." Norwitz said.



