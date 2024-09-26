Save yourself from nasty blisters and cuts with this first aid kit!

TL;DR: The MyFAK's 115 life-saving first aid items can help you prepare for minor emergencies, now available for less than $135!

Uh, oh. You're hitting the middle of your hike, only to be greeted by an uncomfortable sensation in your heels. You sit down on a rock, slide your sock off, and what do you know? The new hiking boots you bought specifically for this trip—which you thought you had broken in just enough—have left your heels in a blistered state.

Did you pack a few bandaids in your hiking pack just in case this happened? That's cute, but it's not going to cut it when your heels are that raw. Upgrade your first aid to the MyFAK. This kit has over 115 life-saving supplies that can help you treat everything from nasty blisters to sprained ankles, and it's available for $134.99 (reg. $169)!

A first aid kit designed for outdoor enthusiasts

Fortunately, emergencies don't happen every single time you hit the trails or camping grounds, but it's a wise idea to prepare in case they do. You might think it's a hassle to carry yet another pack on your trip, but future you (and maybe even your buddies!) will thank you in the future if a minor emergency occurs.

If your boots have been rubbing against your ankles and your heels are suffering from painful, red blisters, you might think your adventure is over. Thankfully, your heels don't have to suffer too long. The MyFAK pack comes with a special blister mod and SuperSkin bandages. Pop an ibuprofen for extra pain relief!

Did you forget to pack extra sunscreen or chapstick? Or, did your friend get a little too curious in the brush and get a splinter or stung by a bee or wasp? The MyFak is equipped with almost every supply you could think of, from SPF packets to sting relief wipes.

While this first aid pack has over a hundred life-saving supplies for anything from bug bites to small cuts, we recommend calling 911 if a major emergency happens while you're exploring.

Be prepared for what Mother Nature has in store when you add the MyFAK first aid kit to your outdoor pack, now available for $134.99!

