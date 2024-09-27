Activision's "River Raid" is still a great play

One of my favorite games for the Atari 2600 is still surprisingly fun to play.

Last night, I wanted to re-earn the 15,000-point River Raid patch, just like I did as a kid. I have an Atari 2600+ plugged into my gaming monitor and got to work. I quickly learned the joysticks are far too OE and hurt my hands badly after a mere one or two games, so I had to quit. My second game, however, got to 8900 points, so I hope I will be a champion again by swapping in the 7800-style gamepad.

My pictured copy of River Raid is suffering a little Plaqutivision, but I don't think it is nearly bad enough to replace the sticker.

