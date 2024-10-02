Bluetooth speaker inside a mannequin head

A Boring Day's DIY head speaker is a one-of-a-kind speaker straight out of the uncanny valley. It's fantastic.

The speaker is built inside of a plastic mannequin head, with exposed wires that look like the mannequin's hairdo. The sound comes out of the mannequins eye holes which look like bug eyes.To top it all off, raw egg is poured into a dish at the top of the head. The egg bounces around as music plays, and looks like leaking brain goo. I need a speaker like this for my halloween party!

From YouTube:

"In this video, I made a Bluetooth speaker shaped like a human head that can independently adjust treble and bass. The video provides a detailed overview of the entire process of making the head speaker. If you want to try making one yourself, you can follow the steps, but be mindful of the speaker's power and size. When the music plays from the head, it's both novel and funny, I hope you enjoy it! (Easter Egg at the End)"

See also: New Zealand city in the crossfire of "speaker battles" that weaponize Céline Dion