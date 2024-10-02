The Rocky Horror Picture Show is now a video game

If you have ever thought, "I wish I could play as an 8-bit version of Janet Weiss or Brad Majors," you are in luck. You can "Jump to the left and dodge to the right" in the upcoming video game adaptation of everyone's favorite midnight movie.

"'The Rocky Horror Show' is a unique experience that transcends traditional entertainment, and we wanted to bring that magic to gamers — whether they're already fans of the IP or discovering it for the first time," producer Joshua Viola said in a Thursday statement. "For those familiar with 'Rocky Horror,' they'll get to relive it in a fresh, exciting way. For newcomers, it's an unforgettable introduction to a cult classic, delivered with a twist only a video game can provide." The Wrap

Playing the game without seeing the movie first seems like it would be a very confusing experience. It's a little disappointing that this is a platformer. The Rocky Horror Picture Show as a 90s Lucasarts point-and-click game would be, well, astounding. However, I am 100% on board with the chiptune version of the soundtrack.

As a reminder, Tim Curry is a legend.

