The science of vinegar: what happens to bacteria under a microscope

I recently switched over to using a vinegar-based spray cleaner (just vinegar, water, and rubbing alcohol), to clean my kitchen. It works wonderfully for me, and I love that by using it I'm saving money and reducing my exposure to harsh chemicals. (Disclaimer: I'm not entirely sure if vinegar kills just as much bacteria as a store bought, antibacterial, chemical cleaner would, and I'm not trying to claim that here).

In this video, we see what happens when vinegar and bacteria interact underneath a microscope. This bacteria is taken from the kitchen sink, and when faced with the vinegar, it immediately breaks down.

Despite being fun and interesting to watch, this video makes me feel even better about using vinegar to clean my house. As a bonus, I personally love the smell of vinegar, but I find that many people disagree with me.

Some fun facts about vinegar:

Vinegar was likely first discovered accidentally through the fermentation of stored food around 5000 BC. The Babylonians used it primarily for cooking and preservation.

Vinegar was used in ancient Egypt as a preservative and condiment. It was also utilized in embalming processes and as a cleaning agent for various tools and surfaces.

In the 20th century, vinegar gained popularity in alternative health circles. The rise of apple cider vinegar as a health supplement is a notable trend, with claims of benefits for weight loss, digestion, and blood sugar regulation.



