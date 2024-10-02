This TV commercial for beef stew delivers the psychological tension of a Kubrick or Tarkovsky film

This 1966 TV commercial for Austex Beef Stew could be the subject of a PhD thesis in film studies. The slow pacing, awkward pauses in dialogue, and psychological tension amplified by the lack of music delivers an overwhelming feeling of existential dread. The style—reminiscent of Kubrick or Tarkovksy—invites viewers to engage with this cinematic masterwork on a deeper, more philosophical level. This isn't about stew, is it?

"Maybe we can have it a little more often?" the man asks. "Sure," the woman replies.

Previously:

• This is the original Slinky TV commercial. Accept no substitutes

• Watch this 1989 television commercial for the wonderful 'Mysteries of the Unknown' book series

• Enjoy this whimsical 1991 TV commercial for the Gameboy

• This 1952 Mr. Potato Head spot was the first TV commercial targeted at kids