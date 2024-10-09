Racist, white supremacist ghoul Stephen Miller offers dating advice

If you are having trouble finding love and have a heart full of hatred, ghoulish Stephen Miller may have the advice you need.

This stuff is so weird. MAGAs have bizarre ideas about masculinity and gender roles already, so low-rent Skeletor offering lonely white creeps dating advice is beyond peculiar. Here, Fox News sycophant Jesse Watters tries to turn Stephen Miller into a sex symbol.

If you need to barf up some bad food, just listen to this exchange.

WATTERS: We just have to address the elephant in the room. We're getting a lot of texts from women about Miller and his appearances, and his appearance. Our audience at primetime believes you're some sort of sexual matador.

What do you have to say for yourself?

MILLER: Well, let me give advice to any young man that's out there.

I'm married now, I have children, but I wasn't married that long ago. I was single, I was in the market.

If you're a young man, it's very important in election season, who's looking to impress ladies, to be the alpha, to be attractive.

The best thing you can do is to wear your Trump support on your sleeve.

Show that you are a real man.

Show that you are not a betta, right?

Be a proud and loud Trump supporter, and your dating life will be fantastic.

WATTERS: I cannot wait to see the texts tonight.