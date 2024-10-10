Cookie Monster caught speeding on traffic camera

A traffic camera snapped this shot of Cookie Monster speeding on a freeway in the German city of Dortmund. According to Polizei NRW Dortmund, was driving 7 mph above the 50 mpg speed limit which, if they identify the furry fellow behind the wheel, will result in a 40 euro fine.

According to the translation of the police department's dramatic social media post about the incident, "It's not funny to cause such a traffic accident" and "It is not funny to severely injure or kill a person."

Neither happened but police invite Cookie to a "personal conversation":

Face-to-face, an unfiltered conversation about what it feels like to share a death message to a loved one. How it feels to provide first aid at the scene of an accident – in vain. At least the fun stops.

(via Coast to Coast)

Previously:

• Volcanic rock that looks like Cookie Monster is worth big bucks

• Cookie Monster singing 'Who Stole the Cookies?' but in Korean