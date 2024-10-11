San Diego fines massage parlor after "loud sexual moaning" disrupts Bible study sessions

San Diego officials have answered the prayers of a local church by shutting down a massage parlor that had been disrupting their bible study sessions with "loud moaning of a sexual nature."

The court document reports that the World Mission Society Church of God, which had opened a bible study center next door to Ocean Spa Massage Parlor on Kearny Villa Road in June 2022, found its spiritual activities constantly interrupted by carnal sounds emanating from the spa.

The disruptions weren't limited to auditory intrusions. According to city officials:

Church members witnessed spa employees parading in "skimpy and sexually suggestive clothing"

Male churchgoers were propositioned by spa workers, being told to "come over and visit them"

Parishioners were forced to witness public sex acts in cars parked near their place of worship

The owners now have a hefty price to pay for tempting their pious Bible-studying neighbors: each has been ordered to pay $50,000 upfront. And if they break the terms of the agreement, they'll be slapped with an additional $550,000 fine each.

Deputy City Attorney Isabel Ignacio said of the owners, "They are not allowed to operate as a massage practitioner or operate a massage parlor within the City of San Diego."



