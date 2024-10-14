Sitina is an open-source full-frame camera

DIY gadgetry tends to be expressive and useful to its creator and like minds, but technically homely. Not Sitina, an open-source mirrorless camera that yields little to commercial full-frame offerings from Sony, Sigma and Panasonic.

Inside is a Kodak full-frame sensor behind the Sony E-mount lens, for which all the complex CCD timing and acquisition circuitry has been implemented. The brains of the show lie in a Xilinx Zynq ARM-and-FPGA in a stack of boards with a power board and the CCD board. The controls and battery are in a grip, and a large display is on the back of the unit.

We featured an earlier version of this project last year, and this version is a much better development with something like the ergonomics, control, and interface you would expect from a modern consumer camera. The screen update is still a little slow and there are doubtless many tweaks to come, but this really feels close to being a camera you'd want to try. There's an assembly video which we've placed below the break, feast your eyes on it.