Watch body-cam footage of police officer attacked by giant pumpkin

In Bay Village, Ohio, a police officer had a frightful encounter with a massive pumpkin that went berserk on the road. The officer attempted to squash the squash but it engulfed him.

He managed to escape and call for backup. Finally, they subdued the Jack-o'-Lantern and returned to its keeper.

"Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event," the Bay Village Police Department commented in a Facebook post of the bodycam video below.

